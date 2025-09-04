Eid holiday in Mumbai shifted to Sep 8

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday said the public holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai city and suburban district will be observed on September 8, instead of September 5.

The decision was taken after the Muslim community resolved to hold the Eid-e-Milad procession on September 8 to ensure harmony as Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 6, when Ganesh idols will be immersed after public processions.

In a circular, the General Administration Department (GAD) stated that while the holiday on September 5 will remain unchanged for other districts in the state, it has been shifted to September 8 in Mumbai city and suburbs.

Government offices in Mumbai city and suburbs will remain open as usual on September 5, the circular clarified. PTI ND GK