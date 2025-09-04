Eid holiday in Mumbai shifted to September 8

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday said the public holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai city and suburban district will be observed on September 8 instead of September 5.

The decision was taken after the Muslim community decided to hold Eid-e-Milad processions on September 8 to ensure harmony as Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 6, when Ganesh idols will be immersed after public processions, officials said.

A circular issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) stated that while the holiday on September 5 will remain unchanged for other districts in the state, it has been shifted to September 8 in Mumbai city and suburbs.

Government offices in Mumbai will remain open on September 5, it said Congress leader and former minister Naseem Khan, who had written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding that the Eid-e-Milad holiday be shifted to September 8, thanked the state government for the decision.

The decision would go a long way in strengthening brotherhood and Hindu-Muslim unity in the state, he said. PTI ND MR GK KRK