Eid kit key minority outreach initiative: BJP's Danish Ansari

Lucknow/Bareilly, Mar 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Wednesday said the BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative -- under which special kits for Eid containing edibles and clothes are being distributed among Muslims -- is a one-of-its-kind effort that will benefit the poorest among the community.

"This is the first time any government has thought of reaching out to the minority community, particularly the Pasmanda Muslims, ahead of Eid," Ansari told PTI.

A Pasmanda himself and the only Muslim face in the Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, Ansari said the kits contain edibles such as vermicelli, dates, dry fruits and sugar.

"In addition, there is salwar-suit cloth pieces for our Muslim sisters," he said, adding, the distribution was already underway in Uttar Pradesh.

"We will distribute these kits in as many places as possible, including Sambhal," Ansari said, naming the district which witnessed violence and protest in November last year over the survey of a mosque ordered by a court.

Historically poor and marginalised, the Pasmanda Muslims have come to find themselves at the focus of the BJP's minority outreach, particularly after the party's impressive electoral victories in Muslim-majority regions like Rampur and Kundarki in recent by-polls.

"The benefits of all government schemes are indeed reaching the Pasmanda Muslims like never before," Ansari said.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, a Barelvi cleric and the National President of the All India Muslim Society, also praised the initiative, calling it a positive step toward fostering harmony.

"This gift of (Prime Minister) Modi is in itself an answer to those who spread hatred, and incite and provoke (people). It is also a response to those who engage in politics of creating conflicts between Hindus and Muslims," he said in a statement.

He asserted it would encourage positive thinking among Muslims.