Eid namaaz at Sambhal's Shahi Eidgah at 9 am, says cleric

Sambhal (UP), Mar 30 (PTI) Eid-ul-Fitr namaaz will be offered at the Shahi Eidgah here at 9 am on Monday, a cleric said on Sunday.

The Imam of Sambhal's Shahi Eidgah Hazrat Ghazi, Ashraf Hamidi, also said that before the namaz, Qari Alauddin will address the namaazis.

Sambhal Sub Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra said an "inspection" ahead of the festival to manage the impending crowding.

"So today, I have come with my team to see the cleanliness and other arrangements," she said.

Nagar Palika Executive Officer Manibhushan Tiwari said the civic body is fully prepared for Eid.

Water tankers for drinking water have also been provided, he said.