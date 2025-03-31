Eid prayers held amid tight security in Sambhal, flowers showered on mosque-goers

Sambhal, Mar 31 (PTI) People heading to the Shahi Eidgah in Sambhal were welcomed with a shower of flowers on Monday, as members of the Muslim community extended a gesture of unity and brotherhood.

Social worker Saeed Akhtar Israeli and his team led the flower shower, not only on the mosque-goers but also police and administration personnel stationed in the area.

"This initiative was taken to promote unity and communal harmony," Israeli told reporters.

"Just as we distributed gulaal and water guns during Holi to foster brotherhood, today we showered flowers on those celebrating Eid and officials. Our country embodies the Ganga-Jamuni culture where people of all faiths celebrate festivals together. We prayed for peace, prosperity and relief from unemployment and inflation in the country," he added.

The occasion was marked by heavy security, with Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi confirming that prayers were conducted peacefully at more than 100 mosques and eidgahs by 10:30 am.

"We had deployed 10 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and one company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF). Drones and volunteers were also stationed to ensure smooth proceedings. The people returned home safely after the prayers," he said.

Vishnoi added special arrangements were also in place for the ongoing Navratri celebrations.

Samajwadi Party leader and Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, however, slammed the ban on street prayers and also vowed to strongly oppose the Waqf bill.

Following the prayers at Shahi Eidgah, the MP extended Eid greetings to the nation and called for unity.

"Today, millions across the country have offered Eid prayers. I convey my heartfelt greetings to everyone and pray for the progress of our people, our society and our nation," he said.

Asked about the restriction on street prayers, Barq strongly condemned the move.

"I deeply regret this ban. Our Constitution is secular and grants freedom to all religions to celebrate their festivals. There should be no double standards … When other religious events can be held on roads, why object to a 10-minute prayer?" he asked.

"As a citizen and a member of Parliament, I will stand firmly against any injustice towards my people," he added.

He also addressed the opposition to the Waqf bill, acknowledging that while some wore black armbands in protest, others did not.

"Regardless of the form of protest, the entire community stands against this Bill that seeks to strip 40 crore Muslims of their rights. As Parliament reconvenes tomorrow (Tuesday), I will voice my opposition to this Bill along with my party members," he added.

Communal tension has been simmering in Sambhal since a clash on November 24 resulted in the deaths of four civilians and injuries to several people, including security personnel. The violence had broken out during a protest against a court-ordered survey at the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid.

The court had ordered the survey while hearing a petition that claimed the mosque was built on the site of a demolished Hindu temple.