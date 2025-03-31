Eid prayers lead to major traffic jam in Rajasthan's Tonk district

Jaipur: A major traffic jam occurred on Malpura-Kekri road in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Monday after thousands of Muslims gathered for a procession after Eid prayers on Monday.

The highway remained closed for nearly an hour after thousands of people assembled for the procession, chanting religious slogans.

Tonk Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said a crowd that gathered after Eid namaz had led to the blockage of the highway, but it was later removed and the road cleared.

He said they chanted religious slogans as per the community's local tradition, and ruled out any communal tension.