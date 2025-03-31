Eid strengthens social unity, fosters spirit of brotherhood: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Mar 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and urged everyone to take a pledge to further strengthen harmony and social unity.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said, "On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state." "Eid-ul-Fitr brings a message of joy and togetherness. This festival not only strengthens social unity but also fosters the spirit of brotherhood. It symbolises peace and harmony," the post quoted the chief minister as saying.

Encouraging people to uphold these values, Adityanath added, "Everyone should take a pledge on this occasion to further strengthen harmony and social cohesion."