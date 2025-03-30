Eid to be celebrated in J-K on Monday: Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the crescent moon was sighted at many places in the Union territory, Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam said.

"Reports of moon sighting have been received from various parts including Srinagar," the Grand Mufti told reporters here.

He said people should remember the less privileged sections of the society while celebrating Eid on Monday.

"I request the imaams to also make special supplications for the victims of violence in Palestine during Eid prayers," he added.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.