Eid-ul-Adha celebrated across country; Muslims pray at mosques

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated across the country on Saturday with Muslims gathering at mosques in large numbers to offer prayers and later performing the traditional sacrifice of animals commemorating the faith and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim.

Top leaders greeted people, especially Muslims, on the occasion. In a post in Urdu on X, President Droupadi Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the citizens of the country, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters. This festival brings to mind the spirit of sacrifice, devotion and the importance of several noble principles.

"Let us all pledge to work together for the society and the country on this sacred occasion with a spirit of self-sacrifice." Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said the festival is a reminder of the power of sacrifice and the blessing of generosity.

In a post on X, he said the values of selflessness and service that the festival upholds are timeless virtues that enrich the country's democratic fabric and strengthen the bonds of its diverse society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes on the occasion, saying, "May this occasion inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society. Wishing everyone good health and prosperity." One of the main Islamic festivals, it commemorates the willingness of Abraham, considered a prophet by Abrahamic religions, to sacrifice his son to obey the command of God, the prime minister said.

Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated across Kashmir with people gathering at mosques in large numbers to offer prayers, officials said in Srinagar.

The biggest such assembly was at the Hazratbal shrine, where over 40,000 people gathered for prayers, they said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among those who offered the prayers at Hazratbal.

Smaller gatherings were reported at all Muslim places of worship across the valley, except for the historic Jamia Masjid in the old city, as the authorities refused permission to hold prayers at Eidgah.

Thousands of sheep, goats and other animals were sacrificed across the valley according to the tradition, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the Muslim community on the occasion.

A police official said Eid prayers passed off peacefully, and there was no report of any untoward incident.

Authorities in Srinagar barred Eid prayers from taking place at the Eidgah ground and the Jama Masjid in the old city, while Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed that he was put under house arrest.

In Jammu city, large crowds gathered at mosques and Eidgahs to offer special prayers across the ten districts of the region, with the largest congregation offering namaz at the Eidgah.

Other smaller congregations were held at various mosques throughout Jammu, including the Mecca Masjid.

Following the prayers, people performed the traditional sacrifice of animals such as sheep, goats and cattle, commemorating the faith and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim.

Officials said all Eid gatherings passed off peacefully across the region.

In the national capital, the Delhi Police stepped up security arrangements across the city to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful celebration of Eid ul-Azha, an official said.

Elaborate deployments were made in sensitive areas, with the mobilisation of Rapid Action Force (RAF), paramilitary forces and local police teams to maintain law and order during the festivity.

The official said open-air animal sacrifices, prayers in public spaces without permission, and the sacrifice of prohibited animals are not allowed during the festival.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and other political leaders extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Muslims celebrated Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, with pomp and religious fervour in Mumbai.

Special prayers were held at masjids to mark the 'festival of sacrifice', and livestock were slaughtered at abattoirs and places designated by the civic authorities.

In a post on X, Fadnavis wrote, "EidAlAdha wishes to all! Eid Mubarak." Gaiety blended with solemnity as a large number of Muslims in Bhopal offered prayers at mosques and the Eidgah to mark Eid-ul-Adha.

A senior cleric said prayers were offered for the people of Palestine and the protection of India's borders from enemies.

Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi and Maulana Hassan Khan led the prayers at Bhopal Eidgah and Taj-ul-Masajid, respectively.

Wearing traditional attire and prayer caps, devotees, including children, gathered in large numbers to participate in special prayers.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended their best wishes on the occasion.

"Heartfelt congratulations to everyone on Eid-ul-Adha. I pray that you all remain healthy, happy, and prosperous," Soren posted on X.

In Ranchi, a large number of people offered prayers at prominent mosques and Eidgahs.

Elaborate security arrangements were made across the state in view of the festival. PTI TEAM KSS KSS KSS