Eid-ul-Adha celebrated across Jammu region amid tight security

Jammu, Jun 7 (PTI) Hundreds of Muslims offered prayers across the Jammu region as they celebrated Eid-ul-Adha on Saturday with deep religious devotion and a joyful spirit.

Large crowds gathered at mosques and Eidgahs to offer special prayers across the ten districts of the region, with the largest congregation offering namaz at the Eidgah in Jammu city.

Other smaller congregations were held at various mosques throughout Jammu, including the Mecca Masjid.

Following the prayers, people performed the traditional sacrifice of animals such as sheep, goats and cattle, commemorating the faith and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim.

Officials said all Eid gatherings passed off peacefully across the region.

Security was tightened to ensure a peaceful celebration.