Eid-ul-Adha celebrated across Kashmir

Srinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Eid-ul-Adha, the celebration of Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice for his Lord, was celebrated across Kashmir on Monday with people gathering at mosques in large numbers to offer prayers, officials said here.

The biggest such assembly was at the Hazratbal Shrine, where more than 50,000 people gathered for prayers, they said.

Three former chief minister -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- were among those who offered prayers at Hazratbal.

Smaller gatherings were seen at all Muslim places of worship across the valley, except for the historic Jamia Masjid in old city as the authorities refused permission to the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid to hold prayers at Eidgah.

Thousands of sheep, goats and other animals were sacrificed across the valley as per tradition, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the Muslim community on the occasion.

In a message, the Lt Governor said, "Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha." "The sacred festival of Eid-ul-Zuha is a symbol of selfless sacrifice and sharing. Let us, on this occasion, reaffirm our resolve to further strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and unity. May Eid-ul-Zuha bring peace, prosperity and joy for everyone," he said.

A police official said Eid prayers passed off peacefully and there was no report of any untoward incident.

Leaders of political parties of Jammu and Kashmir also extended Eid greetings to the people.