Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with fervour in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) Eid-ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated on Monday with religious fervour across Telangana by Muslims.

Muslims offered prayers in large numbers at Mir Alam Eidgah and others in Hyderabad and also in different districts of the state.

Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders greeted the Muslim community on the occasion.

"The Bakrid festival symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, and supreme devotion. It holds a special place in Islamic faith, representing the values of sharing, charity, reverence, and assisting the needy," the Governor said.

He hoped that the celebration of the festival further strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, service and sacrifice.

Revanth Reddy said the festival gives a message of not to be afraid of the problems in life and to lead a righteous life by reposing faith in God.