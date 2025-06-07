Eid ul-Adha celebrated with religious fervour in Bhopal

Bhopal: Gaiety blended with solemnity as a large number of Muslims in Bhopal offered prayers at mosques and the Idgah to mark Eid ul-Adha, one of the prominent festivals in Islam associated with sacrificing a livestock animal.

A senior cleric said prayers were offered for the protection of India's borders from enemies and the people of Palestine.

Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi and Maulana Hassan Khan led the prayers at Bhopal Eidgah and Taj-ul-Masajid, respectively.

Nadwi said the humanitarian crisis in Palestine was a prominent topic during prayers.

"We prayed for peace, tranquillity, and justice in the country, and also for the safety and protection of the country's borders from enemies and good rainfall," Nadwi told reporters.

Children in colourful clothes hugged and greeted each other in the streets.

Eid ul-Adha, or the feast of sacrifice, is the second of the two main festivals in Islam alongside Eid al-Fitr.

After performing the Eid prayer in the morning, qurbani or the ritual sacrifice of a livestock animal is performed.

In Bhopal, 32 temporary slaughter-houses have been raised by the municipal corporation for performing animal sacrifice.