Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious fervour in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jun 17 (PTI) Eid-ul-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, was observed with religious fervour amid tight security in Jharkhand on Monday.

People belonging to the Muslim community thronged their nearest mosques in large numbers and offered namaz.

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Champai Soren extended their best wishes on the occasion.

The Governor wrote on X, "Eid-ul-Azha, the festival of renunciation and sacrifice, gives us the message of mutual harmony, unity and brotherhood. On this auspicious occasion, I pray for the progress and prosperity of all people." Hundreds of people gathered at Ranchi Idgah in the morning to offer their prayers.

Maulana Asgar Misbahi at Ranchi Idgah, said, "The festival gives an important message of brotherhood and harmony." He said that prayers were held for the well-being, prosperity and. communal harmony in the country.

Elaborate security arrangements have been ensured across the state for the celebration of the festival. PTI SAN SAN RG