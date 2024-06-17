Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with spiritual fervour in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Jun 17 (PTI) Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated on Monday with spiritual fervour across Tamil Nadu by Muslims who offered special prayers to mark the celebration.

People gathered in large numbers in mosques and open grounds and offered prayers and later distributed sweets to the public and gave alms to the indigent.

The festival spirit lifted the sale of meat and sweets in local markets and in several places, jamaths/public organised 'Kootu Qurbani,' (offering Qurbani by sharing the cost).

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam greeted people and extended their best wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. PTI VGN VGN KH