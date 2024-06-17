Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Goa; Governor and CM extend good wishes to people

Panaji, Jun 17 (PTI) Members of the Muslim community gathered in large numbers at various mosques in Goa and offered prayers to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Monday.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant greeted the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Pillai said the festival reminds everyone of the values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, while CM Sawant said people should come together to build a stronger and self-sustainable society by contributing towards growth and development.

Talking to PTI, Maulana Alahad Qadri, Imam of the Idgah Masjid at Mapusa in North Goa, said it is an auspicious day for the Muslim community and the festival spreads the message of good deeds.

The governor extended greetings and best wishes to all the people of Goa, specially the Muslim brethren.

"The sacred festival of Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated by millions of Muslims across the length and breadth of India. It reminds us of the values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world that we all aspire for," he said.

"Goa has inherited a rich and glorious legacy of peace and communal harmony. We should endeavour to further enrich this unique tradition," Pillai said.

He expressed hope that the celebration this year will further contribute to this noble cause.

CM Sawant in a message said, "On this joyful occasion let us come together to build our society more strong and self-sustainable by contributing towards growth and development of this state." PTI RPS GK