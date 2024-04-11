Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated across Bengal with religious fervour

Kolkata, Apr 11 (PTI) Muslims offered prayers at mosques and Eidgahs, wished one another and shared delicacies with neighbours and friends as Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, was celebrated across West Bengal on Thursday.

Many roads and lanes in parts of Kolkata and its adjoining areas were illuminated and popular tourist spots such as Millenium Park, Eco Park and Alipore Zoo, besides shopping malls, were choc-a-bloc.

Mughlai delicacies, besides desserts such as 'sewai' and 'kheer' were savoured by people, while the poor received generous alms.

However, a pall of gloom continued to hang over Azhar Mullah Bagan area of Garden Reach in the city, where 12 people were killed in an under-construction building collapse on March 17.

"Unlike previous years, we are not celebrating the festival in a grand manner and only praying for the dead, who were our neighbours and friends. No grand community feast has been organised in our neighbourhood this time,” Shamima Begum, a resident of the area, said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished people on the occasion.

"My heartiest greetings to all on this joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this Eid bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all," she said in a post on X.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic lunar calendar. PTI SUS ACD