Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated across Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Rajasthan on Monday as Namaz were offered and greetings were exchanged.

in Jaipur, Eid prayers were offered in Jama Masjid and Eidgah. Shahar Kazi Khalid Usmani, Shahar Mufti Mohammad Zakir Naumani and other leaders addressed the community people on the occasion.

Members of Hindu Muslim Ekta Manch, standing atop the roof of the Eidgah madrasa, showered flower petals on Namazees, sending a message of unity and brotherhood.

However, some people arrived at the Eidgah wearing black armbands in protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill. After the Namaz, the community people embraced one another and exchanged Eid greetings.

In Ajmer, a large number of devotees offered prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti.

In Jodhpur, thousands of people gathered at the Eidgah near Jalori Gate and prayed.

Local representatives and administrative officers were also present, with extensive security arrangements made for the event.

In Sikar, prayers were held at the Jama Masjid led by Imam Hafiz Mohammad Ibrahim.