Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated across Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 31 (PTI) Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with traditional fervour across Telangana on Monday with the faithful offering special prayers at mosques and Eidgahs.

The Mir Alam Eidgah, Mecca Masjid, among others in the city, saw congregation of people for the prayers.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who offered prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah here, conveyed wishes on the occasion.

"We hope peace will be strengthened in our country and justice will be done to everyone, we take the country on the path of progress," he told reporters.

State Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka attended Eid celebrations at a party leader's residence in his assembly constituency of Madhira in Khammam district.

Police made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Eid prayers.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Coal and Mines Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao greeted people on the occasion.