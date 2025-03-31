Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Bengal

Kolkata, Mar 31 (PTI) Thousands congregated at Red Road and at various mosques in Kolkata and elsewhere to offer 'Namaz' in the morning as Eid-ul-Fitr was observed across West Bengal on Monday.

People greeted each other on the occasion while places like the historic Nakhoda Masjid, as well as, other localities like Park Circus, Beniapukur, Rajabazar, Khidderpore in the city and Kamarhati, Titagarh, and in other districts were decorated with lamps.

People also feasted on traditional dishes like haleem, biryani and Nihari to mark the festival which was preceded by a month of fasting from dawn to sunset every day during Ramadan.

Restaurants also did brisk business while shopping establishments and getaway spots like Eco Park were teeming with people.

Single screens and multiplexes recorded high footfall with the latest Bollywood releases like Salman Khan-starrer 'Sikandar' recording housefull shows in most places.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted people on the occasion.

"May this day be filled with love, laughter and cherished moments with family and friends. Hon’ble Governor wishes everyone happiness and blessings throughout the year ahead," according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

The CM attended the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Red Road here and addressed people after 'namaz'.

Banerjee called for fostering amity and brotherhood on the occasion.

West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim participated in the prayers at Chetla area of the city. PTI SUS NN