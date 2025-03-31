Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervour across Jharkhand amid tight security

Ranchi: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour across Jharkhand on Monday, amid tight security arrangements.

People of all ages, dressed in kurta-pyjama, flocked to their nearest mosques to offer namaaz, signifying the end of Ramzan.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended their heartfelt greetings on the occasion.

"Heartiest greetings on Eid ul Fitr! May this festival bring happiness and progress in your life and increase mutual love and brotherhood," Gangwar posted on X.

ईद-उल-फितर की दिली मुबारकबाद!

यह त्यौहार आपके जीवन में खुशियां और तरक्की लेकर आए और आपसी प्यार व भाईचारे को बढ़ाए।

ईद मुबारक! — Governor of Jharkhand (@jhar_governor) March 31, 2025

Soren wrote on X, "Heartfelt congratulations to everyone on the festival of peace, brotherhood, and harmony, Eid-ul-Fitr. I pray that you all remain healthy, happy, and prosperous."

In the state capital Ranchi, a large number of people offered their prayers at prominent mosques and Idgahs.

The festive spirit was palpable as communities came together in prayer and celebration.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state in view of the festival.

CCTV cameras, drones, and personnel equipped with video cameras have been deployed at key locations, a senior police officer said.