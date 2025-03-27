Eid-ul-Fitr not gazetted holiday in Haryana this year; Cong MLA raises issue in Assembly

Chandigarh: Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed as a restricted holiday instead of a gazetted holiday in Haryana this year on March 31, a government notification has said, with Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed questioning the ruling BJP's move.

The modification was done as March 29 and March 30 are weekends and March 31 is the closing day of the financial year (2024-25), the notification issued on Wednesday said.

"The Haryana government has declared a restricted holiday under Schedule-II instead of a gazetted holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31," an official statement released on Thursday said.

Gazetted holidays are mandated by the government, while restricted holidays are optional -- employees can avail of those if they choose to.

Questioning the government's move, Ahmed raised the issue during the ongoing budget session of the Haryana Assembly and said a notification has been issued and now, Eid-ul-Fitr will be a restricted holiday instead of a gazetted one.

The festival will be celebrated all over the country but the Haryana government has declared a restricted holiday on the occasion, the MLA from Nuh said.

Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda asked, "Is March 31 only for Haryana?" Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told the House that the decision was taken as March 31 is the last day of the financial year.

"It should not be made an issue," he said.

Later, talking to reporters after the end of the day's proceedings in the Assembly, Saini, when asked about Eid-ul-Fitr being declared a restricted holiday, clarified that he had already addressed the matter in the House and emphasised that it should not be made an issue.

He said since March 31 is the last day of the financial year, it is essential for departments to conclude various financial transactions.

Saini further said there is no restriction on anyone taking the restricted holiday on Eid.

Wishing the people of the state on Eid ul-Fitr, he said festivals are sacred to all and people should celebrate them together.