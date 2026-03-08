Eight accused held in Uttam Nagar Holi death case

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested another accused in connection with the killing of a 26-year-old man during a clash between two families in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar on the night of Holi festival, an official said.

Police have arrested a total of seven people in the case so far and apprehended a minor.

They said stringent provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked following statements recorded from the victim's family.

The eighth arrestee has been identified as Imran alias Bunty (38).

This comes days after Tarun (26) was killed during a clash that broke out between his family and their neighbours in the JJ Colony area on March 4. According to police, the altercation started after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun's family splashed on a woman from the neighbouring family during Holi celebrations.

Police said the two families had known each other for nearly five decades but had earlier been involved in disputes over issues such as parking and garbage disposal in the locality.

Earlier, the police had arrested Umardeen (49), Jummadeen (36), Kamruddin (36), Mustaque (46), Muzzafar (25) and Tahir (18), while a juvenile was apprehended in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Tarun's brother demanded strict action against the accused and said that they are not satisfied with the bulldozer action.

"Such criminals must be encountered. They killed my brother, and they must meet the same fate. We are not fully satisfied with the bulldozer action," he said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday carried out a demolition drive and razed illegal portions of a house linked to one of the accused in the case, police sources said.

Civic authorities reached the locality with two bulldozers and demolished only the illegally constructed portions of the structure and not the entire house, according to sources.

The MCD said the action was taken as part of an exercise to remove encroachments built over drains that obstruct the flow of water, especially with the monsoon approaching.

Heavy police and paramilitary deployment remained in place during the demolition drive to maintain law and order in the area, which authorities said had been divided into zones, sectors and sub-sectors for monitoring.

The incident had sparked tensions in the locality, with an angry mob damaging several vehicles and setting them on fire on Friday, prompting the deployment of additional police and central forces.

Senior officers said the situation in the area is under control and strict vigil is being maintained to prevent any breach of peace.