Eight African women rescued after police bust sex racket; two others arrested

Thane, Apr 11 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested two African women for running a sex racket in Navi Mumbai, and rescued their eight female compatriots, an official said.

The arrest was made after a raid was conducted at a row house in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai around 9 pm on Wednesday, senior inspector Rajiv Shejwal said.

"Acting on a tip-off that some women from Africa were running a flesh trade at the row house, the police raided the premises and arrested two of them. Another woman managed to escape from the spot during the raid," he said.

"Eight African women, all in the age group of 25 to 30 years, were rescued. They are currently lodged at a rescue home," Shejwal said.

A case was registered against the arrested duo and their absconding accomplice under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 370 (trafficking of person) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said. PTI COR NP