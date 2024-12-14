Eight alumni from MRSAFPI in Mohali commissioned into Army, IAF

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) Eight alumni from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, were commissioned into the Indian Army and Air Force on Saturday.

Advertisment

Six of these officers -- Kritin Gupta from Ludhiana district, Bharat Sharma and Sahildeep Singh from Amritsar, Sahilpreet Singh Sandhu from Patiala, Shiv Kumar from Kapurthala and Uttam Malik from Bhatinda -- were commissioned into the Indian Army in the passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun's 155 Regular Course.

The parade was reviewed by Nepal's Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel, an official statement said here.

These cadets are from the 8th course of the MRSAFPI. These young officers would soon join their units and serve the Indian Army.

Advertisment

Additionally, two more cadets from the institute, Gursher Singh Cheema from Sangrur district and Pratham Parmar from Kapurthala, were commissioned as Flying Officers in the Indian Air Force in the 214th Combined Passing Out Parade of the Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal near Hyderabad.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, reviewed the parade.

Punjab Minister Aman Arora congratulated the cadets on their commissioning and urged them to work hard and make Punjab proud.

Advertisment

MRSAFPI Director Major General (Retd.) Ajay H Chauhan also congratulated the cadets and called upon them to live up to the ideals of the defence services.

With the commissioning of these eight officers, a total of 168 cadets from the MRSAFPI have been commissioned into the Armed Forces of the country since its inception, he added.

Meanwhile, adding yet another feather in the cap of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for girls, Mohali, Arshdeep Kaur, an alumni of the institute, has been commissioned as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force.

Advertisment

The culmination of her training at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal near Hyderabad, on Saturday was her participation in an impressive passing out parade that was reviewed by the IAF chief.

Arshdeep Kaur, commissioned into the Meteorology Branch of the Indian Air Force, belongs to Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The minister congratulated Kaur on her remarkable feat and expressed hope that her success will inspire more girls from Punjab to pursue careers in the defence services.

Advertisment

Expressing contentment over regular commissioning of the institute's alumni as commissioned officers in the defence services, Mai Bhago AFPI Director Major General (Retd.) Jasbir Singh Sandhu conveyed his best wishes to Kaur for a promising future in the Indian Air Force. PTI SUN AS AS