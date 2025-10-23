Eight Andhra fishermen detained by Bangladesh Navy

Amaravati, Oct 23 (PTI) Eight fishermen from Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh have been detained by the Bangladesh Navy after their boat allegedly strayed into neighbouring country's territorial waters, the state government said on Thursday.

The state government has contacted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi to secure the release of the fishermen.

"Eight fishermen from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh are currently in the custody of the Bangladesh Navy after their vessel reportedly crossed into that country's waters," an official release said.

A special legal team of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka is providing legal aid for their release, it said.

Incidentally, a charge sheet has been filed in Bangladesh against the fishermen, prompting the southern state to appeal to the Bangladesh Embassy for cooperation to allow continuous contact with the fishermen families, it said.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu has spoken with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting steps for their swift return, the release said.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Empowerment Minister Kondapalli Srinivas is monitoring the situation and exploring satellite communication to speak with the detained fishermen, it said.

Meanwhile, the district officials met with the arrested fishermen's families in Visakhapatnam and briefed them on their repatriation efforts.

State and central authorities are pursuing all required procedures to ensure the fishermen's safe return at the earliest, it added. PTI MS STH KH