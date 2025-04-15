Eight arrested for murdering Dalit man over love affair in UP's Isota village

Prayagraj (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) Eight people have been arrested and sent to jail in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old Dalit man in Isota village here, a police official said on Tuesday.

Police said Devi Shankar was killed on Saturday night following a fight over a romantic affair and an attempt was made to burn his body. The incident happened under the Karchana police station limits in Prayagraj district.

Yamuna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chand Yadav said eight accused were arrested on Monday evening. This included Dilip Singh alias Chhuttan, Awadhesh Singh, Vimlesh Gupta, Mohit Singh, Sanjay Singh alias Sonu, Manoj Singh, Shekhar Singh and Ajay Singh.

According to the DCP, during investigation it came to light that Devi Shankar was killed following scuffle over a romantic affair. He said the deceased and Awadhesh were in love with the same girl.

The DCP said Dilip and Devi Shankar went to buy alcohol together on a motorcycle on Saturday. They sat down to consume the alcohol in a garden, where others joined in. A scuffle broke out over the girl and when it escalated, Dilip, Awadhesh, Vimlesh and Mohit hit Devi Shankar on the head with brick and strangled him to death. The accused then tried to burn his body and fled the scene.

Police found the victim's half-burnt body at the spot.

DCP Yadav said Dilip, Awadhesh, Vimlesh and Mohit were named as the main accused in the case while the remaining were co-accused. PTI RAJ NAV RUK RUK