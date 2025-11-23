Eight arrested in connection with abduction of BPO employees in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI) Police have rescued four manager-level employees of a city-based BPO firm, who were allegedly abducted by a gang of eight people, posing as police officials, and have nabbed the accused.

The accused had allegedly extorted Rs 8.90 lakh from the operations manager of the firm, and had demanded for more money, police said.

The incident took place around midnight on Friday and most of the accused are from Kolar, police sources said, adding that one of them arrested is said to be a police constable in Kolar, and further investigation is on.

The accused had claimed to be police personnel conducting a cybercrime inspection, officials said.

The abducted BPO managers were kept as hostages at a place in Kolar district's Malur.

Police swung into action on receiving a complaint on emergency helpline 112 from the BPO staff.

"On Friday midnight at 1 am, eight people posing as police took four manager level employees working at a BPO in Koramangala police station limits in the pretext of an inquiry and kidnapped them," DCP (south-east) Sarah Fathima told reporters on Saturday.

She said they demanded money from the abducted and forced one person--operations manager of the firm--to transfer Rs 8.90 lakh to four bank accounts of those related to the accused online. They have also demanded for money in the form of hard cash.

Police received the complaint at 4.30 am on Saturday and four teams were formed to track the case.

The DCP said eight accused persons have been arrested and two vehicles used for kidnapping have been seized.

"The accused have tried to get as much money as they can. They had demanded hard cash and had tried to share location over phone to deliver the money. We have nabbed the accused kidnappers before the delivery," she said.

Most of the accused are from Kolar district doing different kinds of jobs. They have been arrested and further investigation will be done, the DCP said. PTI KSU KH