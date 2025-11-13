Eight arrested in Hyderabad for printing fake currency worth Rs 4.75 lakh

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Eight people were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly printing and circulating fake Indian currency, with counterfeit notes worth Rs 4.75 lakh seized from them, police said.

Police teams raided a location under the Mehdipatnam police station limits on November 12 and apprehended the accused.

Fake currency notes in Rs 500 denomination, along with a car and three two-wheelers, were seized from their possession, Hyderabad police said in a release.

Investigation revealed that the prime accused, along with his sister, was preparing fake notes at his house in Tandur town by scanning the front and back sides of original currency notes using a scanner and printing them.

He and seven others later attempted to circulate the counterfeit notes and were arrested, police added. PTI VVK SSK