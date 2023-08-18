Eight Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals, three of them women, for allegedly staying in the country illegally without valid documents, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, officials of the police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) raided a residential locality in Ulve on Thursday afternoon and nabbed the Bangladeshi nationals, the official said.

The eight accused, including three women, had been living in the locality since the last eight months and did not possess any valid documents, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950 and The Foreigners Act of 1946 has been registered against them, the official said. PTI COR ARU