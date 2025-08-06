Eight Bangladeshis among 22 foreigners illegally staying in Delhi deported in July

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended and sent 22 foreign nationals, including eight Bangladeshis, for deportation in the month of July in Delhi's Dwarka, an official said on Wednesday.

Besides the Bangladeshi nationals, 8 hailed from Nigeria, 3 from Ivory Coast, 2 from Liberia and 1 from Senegal. They were residing in the country illegally, without valid visas and were detained from various locations in Dwarka.

"They were found overstaying in India without a valid visa and were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) who ordered for their deportation. Accordingly, they were sent to the Detention Centre," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.