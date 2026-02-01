Eight Bengal marine fishermen among 20 nabbed from turtle habitat in Odisha

Kendrapara (Odisha), Feb 1 (PTI) Odisha forest officials have arrested 20 fishermen, including eight residents of West Bengal, and seized two trawlers in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district for fishing illegally in the turtle congregation zone.

The accused were booked under sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody, a forest officer said on Sunday.

The fishing vessels had trespassed into prohibited sanctuary corridors, contravening the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act and mandatory rules of the marine sanctuary, he said.

With the latest interceptions, around 365 fishermen have so far been arrested for acts of intrusion into the marine sanctuary as the forest department has intensified sea-route patrolling to ensure the safety of Olive Ridley sea turtles, the forest officer said.

The turtles often perish after being entangled in fishing nets or being hit by the propellers of the trawlers.