Eight booked for attacking septuagenarian woman and her kin with swords in Matunga

Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Eight persons have been booked for attacking four members of a family, including a 74-year-old woman, with sharp weapons in Mumbai's Matunga area, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night at Kamla Nagar on Bhau Daji Road over a previous enmity, the official added.

"The elderly woman and other members of the family sustained serious injuries inflicted with swords and knives. A case has been registered and further probe is on," he informed. PTI DC BNM