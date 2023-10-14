Eight booked for not providing information about tenants to police

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) Police have registered cases against eight persons in Navi Mumbai for not informing the authorities, as is required under the law, while leasing out their flats or houses to tenants, an official said.

A first information report (FIR) was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against the eight persons, who gave their houses in Ulwe on rent, the official of NRI police station in Belapur said.

These cases of house owners not furnishing information about tenants to the police were detected on October 6 during a special operation, he said.

The offenders were identified as Pushpa Rathod, Kiran Rathod, Choutubai Koli, Balu Gajge, Ashok Jankar, Ashish Dheer, Aparna Jondali and Sameer Dawood Khan Deshmukh, the official said. PTI COR NP