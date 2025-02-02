Eight booked for power theft of Rs 5.35 lakh in Thane

Thane, Feb 2 (PTI) Police have registered a case against eight persons on charges of electricity theft of more than Rs 5.35 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said.

Officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) conducted a raid on several houses at Kongaon in Bhiwandi area on January 31.

They found some residents had bypassed the electricity meters to draw power directly from service wires connected to the electric poles.

The unauthorised connections allowed them to use power without recording the consumption between May 2023 and October 2024, leading to a substantial loss for the power supply company, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

A case has been registered against eight persons under provisions of the Electricity Act, he said.