Eight booked for protesting at Pune police commissioner's office

Pune, Aug 18 (PTI) A case was registered against eight protesters on the charge of unlawful assembly after they demonstrated at the police commissionerate earlier this month seeking action against some police personnel for allegedly assaulting three women and making casteist remarks, an official said.

Earlier this month, three women had alleged that Kothrud police personnel harassed them and made casteist comments while probing a missing woman's case. The woman, from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, had briefly stayed with them in Pune.

Demanding action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, some protesters approached Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma on August 3.

According to police, 15-20 activists entered the Pune Police Commissionerate without permission, raised slogans, and created a ruckus. One of them allegedly tore a letter stating that a preliminary probe had found no substance in the allegations.

Bundgarden police recently booked eight demonstrators under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to unlawful assembly, obstructing a public servant, and damage to property, an official said on Monday.

The activists have alleged that police from Kothrud and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar barged into the women's accommodation without a warrant.