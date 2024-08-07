Eight candidates among 17 held for fraudulent activities during Bihar Police recruitment exam

Patna, Aug 7 (PTI) A total of 17 people, including eight candidates, were arrested in connection with malpractices on the first day of the Bihar Police constable recruitment exam on Wednesday, an official statement said.
A statement issued by Bihar Police said, "A total of eight candidates were arrested from Patna (4), and two each from Buxar and Jamui districts for indulging in fraudulent practices during examination on Wednesday. Besides, two candidates were expelled from appearing in the exam in Bhagalpur due to certain discrepancies in their documents." Of the four arrested in Patna, two each had similar names and the names of their fathers were also the same, it added.
Police are also trying to nab two more candidates who were involved in malpractices, it added.
The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is conducting the recruitment exam for the post of constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police, and other units.
As per the schedule, the exam for over 21,391 vacancies started from Wednesday and will continue till August 28. The exam, in a single shift, will be conducted on August 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28. A total of 17.87 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the exam.
Nine other non-candidates were also arrested, with seven in Khagaria and two in Buxar, for fraudulent activities during the examination.
"Police seized 71 fake question papers, 92 fake answer sheets, 145 admit cards and 45 mobile phones from their possession. They are being further examined by the police," the statement said.
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has also identified at least 15 telegram channels, three WhatsApp groups and eight UPI IDs that are being used by fraudsters to lure parents by promising them that their ward's marks would be increased, enabling them to clear the exam.
"There is information that in certain cases funds have also been transferred to the fraudsters... it is being verified. Besides, EOU officials are also collecting details about certain mobile numbers that are being used by the fraudsters," it added. PTI PKD ACD