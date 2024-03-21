Eight ‘cops’ steal Rs 5.4 crore from courier company’s car in Thane district

Thane, Mar 21 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case after eight persons, posing as cops, allegedly intercepted a courier company’s vehicle and stole Rs 5.4 crore cash from it, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The vehicle was on its way from Jalgaon to Mumbai when it was targeted on the intervening night of March 14 and March 15.

An Innova with eight occupants intercepted the courier company’s car near Atgaon in Thane district. Posing as policemen, some of them forcibly got into the car and drove it some distance off the road, the official said.

Under the pretext of searching the vehicle, the fake cops took out two gunny bags containing Rs 5.4 crore cash from it and fled the scene, he said.

On receiving a complaint, the Shahapur police on March 17 registered a case against eight unidentified persons for personating a public servant, wrongful restraint and cheating under the Indian Penal Code, he added. PTI COR NR