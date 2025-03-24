Eight CPI(M) workers sentenced to life for BJP worker''s murder in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), Mar 24 (PTI) A court in Kerala on Monday sentenced eight CPI(M) workers to life imprisonment for killing a BJP worker in this district nearly two decades ago.

Thalassery Principal Sessions Judge K T Nisar Ahammed had on Friday found nine CPI(M) workers guilty in the case registered on the murder of BJP worker Elambilayi Suraj.

While eight persons were given life imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 each, another convict was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and was fined Rs 25,000.

Among those found guilty is T K Rajeesh, who is already serving a prison sentence in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case of 2012.

According to the prosecution, Suraj was murdered due to political rivalry after leaving the CPI(M) and joining the BJP.

Rajeesh and P M Manoraj, sentenced to life, were named in the case based on Rajeesh's statement to the police following his arrest in Mumbai in connection with the T P Chandrasekharan murder case.

Manoraj is the brother of P M Manoj, press secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister.

According to the prosecution, on 7 August 2005 at 8.40 am, a group arrived in an autorickshaw in front of the Muzhappilangad telephone exchange and hacked Suraj to death.