Nashik, Jun 5 (PTI) At least 8 out of 24 dams in Nashik district are left with no water stock, exacerbating the water scarcity situation amid scorching heat, officials said on Wednesday.

The remaining 16 dams hold 5,862 MCFT (8.93 per cent) water stock as of June 5.

Ojharkhed, Punegaon, Tisgaon, Bhavali, Waldevi, Bhojapur, Nagasakya and Manikpunj dams have run dry.

Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, has 1,273 MCFT stock.