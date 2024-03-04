Eight-day CPI(M) agitation of farmers, tribals called off in Nashik

Nashik, Mar 4 (PTI) An agitation by tribals, farmers and workers under the aegis of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was called off on Monday after eight days following a meeting here with Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse.

The agitation, which was underway at the Nashik collectorate, was called off after Bhuse said their demands would be looked into and a solution would be found.

"Decision on state-level demands like Shabri Gharkul Yojana were taken. The demands pertaining to Rs 2000 minimum support price onions and lifting export ban will be taken up with the Union government," Bhuse said.

The CM has asked the collector to solve the other issues raised by them within three months, he added.

The agitators, under former MLA Jeeva Pandu Gavit, had come from Nandgaon, Deola, Malegaon, Trimbakeshwar, Peth, Surgana, Chandwad, Kalwan , Dindori, Pimpalgaon and other parts of the district.

The march started on February 21 and the protesters reached the collectorate on February 26, officials said. PTI COR BNM