Eight dead, five injured as private bus rolls down hill in Himachal's Sirmaur dist

Shimla, Jan 9 (PTI) Eight people were killed while five others sustained injuries when a private bus they were travelling in rolled down from the road in Haripurdhar area of Himachal's Sirmaur district on Friday.

The bus, which was reportedly on its way from Solan to Haripurdhar, went 100-200 feet down the road and landed upside down.

Industry Minister and local MLA from Shallai assembly segment Harshwardhan Chauhan told the media persons that the district administration is on alert and medical teams and doctors at Dadahu, Sangrah and Nahan hospitals are ready for the emergency.

The cause that led to the accident is not known yet, he said, expressing his condolences on the incident.

Locals immediately rushed for rescue and informed the police. A large number of people were seen in the rescue operations, trying to get the injured out of the wreckage of the bus in the videos that have gone viral on the internet. PTI BPL KSS KSS