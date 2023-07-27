Eight dead in various rain-related incidents in Telangana since July 22: Official sources

Hyderabad, Jul 27 (PTI) Eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents since July 22 in Telangana even as the state continued to see heavy downpour on Thursday leading to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads and agricultural crops.

The state has been witnessing rainfall over the last week and the downpour has been heavy to very heavy during the past few days, paralysing normal life at several places.

Eight persons have died in rain-related incidents since July 22, official sources told PTI.

In its daily weather report for Telangana (at 8.30 am on July 27), the Met Centre said exceptional heavy rainfall occurred at many places in Hanumakonda and at a few places in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts and at isolated places in Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts of Telangana.

According to the report, Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district received 62 cm rainfall, followed by Regonda (47) in the same district. Parkal in Hanumakonda district received 46 cm of rainfall. PTI SJR HDA