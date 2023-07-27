Eight dead in various rain-related incidents in T'gana since July 22

Hyderabad, Jul 27 (PTI) Eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents since July 22 in Telangana even as the state continued to see heavy downpour on Thursday leading to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads and agricultural crops.

The state has been witnessing rainfall over the last week and the downpour has been heavy to very heavy during the past few days, paralysing normal life at several places.

Eight people have died in rain-related incidents since July 22, official sources told PTI.

In its daily weather report for Telangana (at 8.30 am on July 27), the Met Centre said exceptional heavy rainfall occurred at several places in Hanumakonda and at a few places in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts and at isolated places in Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts of Telangana.

According to the report, Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district received 62 cm rainfall, followed by Regonda (47) in the same district. Parkal in Hanumakonda district received 46 cm of rainfall.

Tbe IAF carried out a daring rescue of six people stranded atop an earthmoving and construction equipment machine in flood-stricken Nainpaka village in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the rain situation since Thursday morning and alerted ministers, public representatives and officials about relief measures and to prevent loss of life, according to a CMO release.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari informed that 10,696 people from 108 villages have been shifted to safer places in the state.

According to an official release, 600 people from Morampalli village of Bhupalpally district and 19 workers stranded in a sand quarry near Gopalpur of Manthani in Peddapalli district were rescued and shifted to safer locations.

The Chief Secretary directed the district Collectors to carry out intensive relief and rehabilitation programmes in the areas which were severely effected due to heavy rain.

She held a teleconference meeting with the Collectors and took stock of the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken in the districts hit by heavy rain and floods, as well as pre-cautionary measures in accordance with the directions of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Secretary said that a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is being sent immediately to Khammam town and a helicopter to Burugampahad as per the orders given by the Chief Minister for rescue and relief operations.

She stated that relief measures should be undertaken in flood-prone areas as well as in railway stations and bus stands where passengers are stuck.

She said that the required blankets, bed sheets and additional medicines will be sent to the districts.

The Chief Secretary complimented the Collectors for working with the district administration to prevent loss of life and property even as heavy rain have been lashing the state for the past few days.

She said steps are being taken to deploy NDRF and other rescue and relief teams as per the requests received from the Collectors of various districts.

Four more helicopters and 10 NDRF teams have been requested to be sent and additional teams are expected soon, she added.

DGP Anjani Kumar said that with the help of the district administration, 7,000 people have been shifted to safe places so far.

He said that national highways and other roads have been damaged in 85 areas and steps have been taken to repair them.

Meanwhile, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said he spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the prevailing flood situation in Telangana.

"Hon'ble HM has promised all possible help in the rescue and relief works for safe guarding the people of Telangana during this situation. Presently 2 helicopters are in service. 5 NDRF teams are also deployed for the rescue and relief works. Rescue mission for the stranded people underway," Reddy said in a tweet.

In its 'seven day forecast and farmers' weather bulletin for Telangana issued at 2030 hours on July 27, the India Meteorological Department said (red warning) that heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain and exceptional heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad and other districts from 2030 hours of July 27 to 0830 hours of July 28. PTI SJR KH