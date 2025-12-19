Eight Delhi Police officers of elevated to DIG rank

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Eight Delhi Police officers have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.

Among those promoted are seven officers currently serving as Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in Delhi.

The list includes DCP Central Nidhin Valsan, DCP East Abhishek Dhania, DCP Northwest Bhisham Singh, DCP Rohini Rajeev Ranjan and DCP New Delhi Devesh Kumar Mahla.

Also promoted are DCP Headquarters Rakesh Paweriya, DCP Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Ravi Kumar Singh and Mohammed Ali, who is currently serving as Deputy Director of the Delhi Police Academy.

The promotions were made following the recommendations of a screening committee that met on December 8, according to the order.

"In pursuance of the recommendations of the Screening Committee in its meeting held on 08.12.2025, the following IPS officers of the AGMUT cadre, currently posted in the cadre, are hereby promoted to the DIG grade (Level 13-A in the Pay Matrix) with effect from January 1, 2026, or from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later," the order stated.