Eight dengue cases surface in Indore; authorities launch measures to curb spread

Indore, Jun 7 (PTI) Eight people, including two teenage girls and a senior citizen, have tested positive for dengue fever in Indore district, officials said on Friday, prompting health authorities to take measures to check the spread of the disease.

During screening at health department organised camps over the last three days, one patient in Sangvi village and seven in Sagarod village were found infected with the mosquito-borne disease, district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

The health condition of the patients -- two of them teenage girls and a 72-year-old man -- was out of danger, he added.

He said during surveys conducted at both the villages they came across mosquito larvae in containers used to serve water to cattle.

"We destroyed the larvae and asked villagers to keep changing water frequently to avoid mosquito breeding," " Dr Patel added.

He said a campaign to check the spread of dengue, a disease common during the June-to-September monsoon season when mosquitoes thrive in stagnant water, was going on in rural areas of the district.