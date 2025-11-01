Eight detained for drinking liquor at public places in Maharashtra's Latur

Latur, Nov 1 (PTI) Police have detained eight miscreants found drinking liquor at various public places and creating disturbance in Latur city of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

They were found consuming alcohol on Friday night and action was taken against them by the local crime branch, they said.

"The crime branch had received information that some persons were drinking at various public places in the city and creating disturbance. The police sprang into action and detained these anti-social elements. They were handed over to the MIDC police for further action," an official said.

District Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe said, "Strict action will be taken against individuals who disrupt peace by drinking in public places."