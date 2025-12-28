Eight drug consumers caught during anti-drug drive at DJ concert in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 28 (PTI) Eight alleged drug consumers were caught during an anti-drug operation at a DJ concert here, Telangana’s anti-narcotics wing—‘EAGLE Force’ said on Sunday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force, in coordination with Cyberabad Police, conducted a joint anti-drug operation at the DJ concert by Ukrainian DJ Artbat at a night club here on December 27 and as part of preventive enforcement, drug screening was carried out using advanced testing kits.

"Out of 14 persons tested, eight were found positive for drug consumption. The operation was aimed at deterrence, counselling, and rehabilitation rather than prosecution," an official release said.

Among them, five persons voluntarily admitted to consuming drugs, while three initially denied consumption. However, upon re-testing using different equipment, the results were reconfirmed as positive. All eight individuals were already on the suspect list of EAGLE Force, it said.

The eight are suspected to have consumed drugs at some other place and not at the night club's premises, sources said.

The identified consumers, along with their parents, will be called to Cyberabad Narcotics Police Station for counselling.

"Necessary steps will be taken to admit them to deaddiction and rehabilitation centres as part of the reformative approach," the release added.