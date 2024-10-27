Eight escape from juvenile correction home in UP's Mau

Mau (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Eight inmates of a juvenile correction home here escaped after which six of them were apprehended, officials said on Sunday.

The search is on for the remaining two juveniles, they said.

City Magistrate Vijendra Kumar Singh said that the inmates, all below 18 years of age, fled through the kitchen of the reformatory home on Saturday night. Six of the inmates were held by police teams on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the individuals involved in the escape, and a thorough investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the security lapse, he said. PTI COR CDN RT RT