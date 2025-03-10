Eight farmers ended lives daily in Maharashtra?; minister says 'partially true'

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil on Monday said it was "partially true" that eight farmers, on average, died by suicide daily in the past 56 months in the state.

He was responding to a question raised by NCP MLC Shivajirao Garje during question hour in the legislative council.

Jadhav said the number of farmer suicides in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Amravati divisions was higher compared to other regions.

The minister outlined factors contributing to the suicides by farmers and the government's efforts to support the affected families.

According to figures provided by the minister, in the past year, 952 farmers committed suicide in the Marathwada division, 168 in Akola, 112 in Wardha, 205 in Beed, and 1,069 in the Amravati division.

Between January 1 and December 31, 2024, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division reported 952 farmer suicides. Of them, 707 were eligible for assistance and in 433 cases the assistance was received.

In Beed district, 167 cases were approved for assistance and 108 cases received financial aid.

In Amravati division, 441 cases were eligible for assistance and 332 received the aid, the minister stated.

Responding to a specific query, the minister stated that Mantha taluka in Jalna district saw 13 suicides by agriculturists between April 2023 and September 2024.

"The government is committed to providing support to the families of farmers who committed suicide," the minister added.